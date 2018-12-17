2019 TCFF GENERAL RULES

ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS FOR THE 2018 TCFF

+Films completed after January 1st, 2017 are eligible for consideration for the 2019 TCFF

+All feature length and short films will be considered regardless of their premiere status. However, TCFF prioritizes films that have not yet had public screenings in Minnesota.

+Feature-length and short film submissions must not have been broadcast or televised, or be publicly available in their entirety online prior to their date of exhibition.

+Feature length and short films are eligible to enter in the Minnesota Connected Category if they are filmed in Minnesota, produced or directed by a native Minnesota (residency not required) or feature a native Minnesotan actor in a lead role.

+TCFF reserves the right to determine eligibility of any work submitted.

+TCFF reserves the right to revoke acceptance of a film that cannot be submitted in a required format.

SUBMISSION REQUIREMENTS

The following submission requirements must be met before a submission can be considered:



1) Completed Submissions Form (online).

2) Submission Fee. Payment is accepted via FilmFreeway. Submissions fees are non-refundable.

3) Waivers will be granted on a case by case basis. Filmmakers should request a waiver prior to submission at info@twincitiesfilmfest.org.

4) Filmmakers may submit more than one project. Each project must be submitted separately.

5) Only online screeners are accepted. Filmmakers can submit via FilmFreeway.

REQUIREMENTS FOR FEATURE AND SHORT FILMS SELECTED FOR EXHIBITION:

1) Feature Length Films:

+Must be available for exhibition in DCP or Blu-Ray format. (DCP preferred)

+Three additional screeners and/or a secure online viewing link must be provided for press requests.

+Exhibition copies must be delivered to the TCFF office by September 21st, 2019.

2) Short Films:

+Exhibition copies of short films will be uploaded to a specific dropbox with these guidelines:

- Quicktime, AVI, or MXF file format

- Pro-Res, AVID, XD-CAM or h.264 (HQ) codecs. Uncompressed is also acceptable.

- Display size no smaller than 1920x1080 (please indicate if image is Scope - 2.39:1)

- Keep all videos in project’s native frame rate (23.98, 24fps, 29.97, etc.) Avoid frame rate conversion.

- All Surround Sound submissions MUST have track IDs, either in a text document or written form.

- The deadline for submitting exhibition copies for short films is September 14th, 2019.

3) General:

+An Electronic Press Kit with high-resolution production stills, trailers, official synopsis, filmmaker bios, promotional postcards and posters should be sent to the TCFF offices for marketing purposes.

+Exhibition Copy Shipment: Feature films must be shipped prepaid, insured, and properly packaged. TCFF does not assume liability for damage to exhibition materials due to improper packaging or other reasons. All films while in our possession will be insured against loss and damage while participating in the event. TCFF may provide return shipping. If requested, TCFF may ship the exhibition material to another festival. This is decided on a case-by-case basis.

+TCFF reserves the right to place accepted works in the appropriate program.

+TCFF reserves the right to remove a film from the festival program for any reason or for no reason and shall not be liable for any refund or claims of any kind arising out of such removal.

+Accepted films may be screened several times during the run of the fest, at the discretion of TCFF.

+Screenings will take place at the official festival venue, including, but not limited to: Showplace ICON Theatre or other screenings throughout the 2019-2020 season.

+The Festival reserves the right to use images from selected films for announcement purposes.

NOTIFICATIONS:

The last of the submission notifications will be sent via email on or around September 13th, 2019.

